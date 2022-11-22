Flight attendant reveals passenger that cabin crew secretly hate the most

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 18:18

Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's secret most hated passenger. Credit: @katkamalani/TikTok.

A flight attendant has revealed which type of passenger the cabin crew secretly hates the most.

There’s one kind of person that Kat Kamalani says really annoys her and her colleagues – and it may surprise some that it is not a screaming baby.

Kat, from the US, shared a TikTok video on the issue about the kind of people that the cabin crew hates to deal with, and it must have hit a nerve because it has since gone viral.

If you are the person who regularly complains about said screaming baby – congratulations as you are the most hated kind of passenger, says Kat.

In her video, she says that passengers shouldn’t complain about a screaming baby, and instead either bring noise-cancelling headphones or ask the parent if they need help.

@katkamalani THIS 😡 i promise you, you wont win… just be a kind human and dont dont this @Dylan ♬ original sound – Kat Kamalani

Mother-of-two Kat explains that she and her colleagues dread this type of complaint because it makes both the parents and the staff feel uncomfortable.

“I promise you, there’s nothing that irritates us more as a flight attendant when people complain about a baby crying,” she says in the clip.

“Don’t even ask to be moved to a different seat, no one wants that baby to stop crying more than that parent.

“So if you’re travelling, bring noise-cancelling headphones, or maybe ask the parent if they need help.”

The short video has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times and thousands commented on the topic agreeing.

