Major donation drive across Axarquía for local foodbank

By Betty Henderson • 22 November 2022 • 12:42

Organisations and volunteers across Axarquía will get stuck in for La Gran Recogida food bank donation drive this weekend

SELFLESS volunteers in towns across Axarquía work tirelessly throughout the year to fight poverty and hunger issues. The Junta de Andalucía regional government launched its eagerly-awaited ‘La Gran Recogida’ Christmas donation campaign with Bancosol Costa del Sol foodbank on November 21 to continue this hard work.

The Bancosol foodbank recently launched its donation drive which traditionally takes place during the festive season. This year’s collection will take place on November 25 and 26 to help the foodbank to prepare for Christmas and the colder months.

Collection points have been set up in towns across Axarquía including Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de La Victoria, Nerja, Torrox, and Chilches.

The regional government has allocated more than €2 million to the foodbank since 2019, and has been increasing resources to deal with the fallout from global economic turmoil and the pandemic.

More than 4000 volunteers are working in the area to help implement the support, so the campaign is expected to be highly successful. Last year, Bancosol gave out a whopping 7.2 million meals during the campaign, which they hope to beat this year!