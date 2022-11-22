Travel nightmare looms for UK travellers as fresh wave of rail strikes announced by RMT

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 19:43

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced a fresh series of strikes by railway employees in December and January.

A fresh wave of rail strikes across the UK was announced today, Tuesday, November 22. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union convened the latest industrial action which will see around 40,000 of its members downing their tools.

This new series of 48-hour strikes will take place in December and January. The ongoing dispute is over railway workers’ conditions, pay, and jobs, in general. Network rail and 14 train operating companies will stage the protest on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

A ban on overtime will also be in place from December 18 through to January 2. That means RMT workers will actually be out over a period of four weeks in total.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that Network Rail had failed to make an improved pay offer. Speaking with Sky News he also insisted that the government was stalling the deal for reasons he did not understand.

“We’re sorry to inconvenience you but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the govt and the railway employers during this latest phase of action”, he added.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says "network rail has failed to make an improved offer" on jobs, pay and conditions. He adds that the "dead hand of the government" is blocking a resolution.

