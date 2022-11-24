By Nicole King • 24 November 2022 • 10:05

Some of my favourite exhibits by Juda_Art_Gallery

If you missed the recent Marbella Design & Art Fair in Marbella I highly recommend you check out my show #MN373 to see just how great it was! I took my camera to do a quick “once around” but spent far longer there than anticipated; it was just that good. The quality of the overall layout was worthy of any major capital city with every stand innovative and to the highest of standards.

Well renowned interior designer Susana Urbano invited me to the pre-opening cocktail. I first met Susana through CIT Marbella as a guest on my show, welcoming her to El Gaucho de Banus for the interview. We immediately hit it off; she’s so natural, so personable and she left me quite impressed with how well connected she had become within our community in such a short time since moving here. (By the way, El Gaucho de Banus and all their other restaurants are Zero Hero partners and I’m so grateful to Noelia & Humberto for always being so supportive that I just felt like giving them a “shout out”). #bettertogether

Whilst at the fair I bumped into many other well-known faces in the design and art world; so nice to see them in their element, sharing their visions. Amongst those were Massimo & Giuseppe from Excellence Art Gallery and Nina Nolte whose enthusiasm and exuberance is always contagious. In fact the whole feel of the place was electric and abuzz with an impressive number of exhibitors and visitors. With properties in such high demand right now and all of us taking more interest in our homes since you know what, I suppose it’s not surprising that over 17,000 people visited the Exhibition Centre during the eleven days of the event.

One of my favourite exhibits was a very large pine wooden table, covered in what was supposed to emulate spilt white paint. I was literally drawn to it and felt the need to touch the smooth, shiny surface, again and again. The glossy mess was mesmerising. This particular work of art was by Juda of Juda Art Gallery from Madrid I think. He also displayed an equally compelling painting, which to my eyes is a joyous fusion of “paint-blobs” in jubilant colours. “Right up my street” as they say.

I was also impressed with Thibault Van Renne who makes his own rugs and carpets, to his own designs. His father sold rugs and Thibault had grown up “in the industry” but wanted to take it a step further. He’s certainly done that thanks to his passion, which you can clearly see from the end result.

I finished off my visit with a quick can-can with Oti from the Town Hall Foreigners Department and a few other “gals” on our way out (included in my show). It really was a perfect reflection of the overall happy vibe and the timing was so spot-on anyone could think it was rehearsed or dare I say… by design?

