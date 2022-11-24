FAT CHANCE !

By David Worboys • 24 November 2022 • 9:55

Image - HubPages

If you want to win the Euromillions lottery, stick with the same numbers every week. It demands less strain on the memory. And remember that, if your chosen numbers are 1-2-3-4 and 5, you have the same chance of winning as with any other selection of the five numbers from 1 to 50.

Similarly, if you submit the same numbers that won over €100 million last time – still the same chance. The odds are 1 in 140 million. Winning the jackpot is less likely than Donald Trump being appointed principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.

These statistics demonstrate the unlikelihood of winning, but people do win it, so we persevere, many of us week after week until we die. Generally, if we keep doing the same thing and meet with no success, we need to change something, but the lottery is different because it does not depend on our own efforts. I see no point in changing the five numbers I have used for seven years – because they could be the next combination to win. But I have to believe I am going to win – one day.

There are three cases in which it will never happen. The first is when we don´t buy a ticket and the second is if we lose the ticket. The third is if we don´t sincerely believe we have a chance.

More accurately, we need to believe and imagine that we have already won. Jesus said: “Whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it and it will be yours”. It is beyond most of us to believe with all our heart, with all our mind and with all our soul but we have witnessed the results of people who have achieved “miracles” through faith. And in most cases they have also chosen to make changes – to do certain things differently or to use the mind differently.

Just one example concerns diet. It is no good expecting to become healthier if we continue eating, drinking and living in the manner that brought us to our present condition. If we want to lose weight, get rid of an illness or generally feel good, we seek advice, do the research and proceed accordingly. Only then is the mind likely to be able to control developments.

We have come to accept that the mind can shape our destiny and that if we visualise something clearly enough it will come to fruition – although not necessarily immediately. The best example is the use of the mind to communicate with our immune system and thus control and improve the physical health of our bodies.

Many people have become wealthy not by dwelling on how to achieve it but by picturing the wealth and its trappings as if they already have it. Once their mind is resolved, a strategy comes to them.

