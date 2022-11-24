Get in the Christmas spirit, pick up a bargain and perhaps be lucky enough to win a prize

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 14:28

Bar Arianaz warmly invites you to the Big Red’s Animal Charity Christmas Fair.

The Fair is on Saturday, December 10, from midday until 4:00.PM.

Why not pop in and sit on Santa’s knee? Guaranteed fun for all. Stalls include a cake stall, a jewellery stall, a gift stall and much much more.

There will be live entertainment, raffles and a tombola.

Big Reds rescue and feed abandoned animals in Spain. Money raised feeds castrates and worms the animals in their care. Every animal they save is castrated wormed chipped and vaccinated ready to rehome.

For more information call Bar Arianaz, C. Escorpio, 6, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante, or call (+34) 602 52 04 24.

