Prostate cancer can often be found early by a simple blood test

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 13:39

On March 11 next year a team of ten brave mortals of different nationalities will swim 800 metres and then jog 5.5 kilometres. If this isn’t enough they will finish off the event by cycling 8.5 kilometres to raise funds for tests.

The starting point is Cocoa beach, Cabopino, finishing at the Castle in Fuengirola.

The brains behind the event is Clive Marks who is now fortunately in remission after a battle with prostate cancer. He was one of the lucky ones who had access to the test which formed the diagnosis.

Some kind-hearted sponsors have come forward, Dunnes. Driving with Nic and El Campanario Medical Centre, but the search is still on for help in supplying bikes. Can you help?

Clive is urging men over the age of 40 to have a PSA test. A simple blood test can save lives. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, measures the level of PSA and may help detect early prostate cancer. “Women have routine mammograms and cervical smear tests a PSA test is just the same,” Clive confirmed.

The causes of prostate cancer are largely unknown. But certain things can increase your risk of developing the condition. The chances of developing prostate cancer increase as you get older. Most cases develop in men aged 50 or older.

