Mijas on track for a spectacular season as November tourism figures surpass 2019

By Betty Henderson • 25 November 2022 • 10:57

It’s Mijas’ MONTH as the town leads on regional tourism figures for the first half of November. Data released by tourism body, Aehcos on November 21 revealed Mijas was the most in-demand destination for tourists in the region.

Councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín, welcomed the announcement and praised locals working in the tourism industry, “This is the result of constant hard work to fight against seasonality”.

The town’s strategy to reduce dependence on the summer season as a sole source of income has been paying off, hotels in the town saw an excellent occupancy rate of 73.13 per cent, during the first two weeks of November.

Martín highlighted local efforts to encourage tourism all year round “Increasingly, tourists come at any time of the year, our beach and weather attractions are complemented by other attractions such as the striking white building aesthetic, cuisine, and above all, golfing opportunities which are breaking the tourist seasonality”.

The data means that the town is forecast to close November with a hotel occupancy rate of 65.8 per cent, surpassing pre-pandemic figures in 2019.