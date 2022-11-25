Heartbroken parents begin fundraising after 11-year-old daughter dies suddenly and unexpectedly

Eleven-year-old Anabel Greenhalgh died suddenly and unexpectedly back in October and after the heartbreak of losing their daughter, her parents have set out on a fundraising mission in her honour.

While attending Alcester Grammar School in the UK’s Alcester in Warwickshire, however, after she complained of a stomach ache she was brought home.

Her mother Josie eventually took her to Warwick Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department and she was later discharged the same day.

Sadly, a few hours later the next day, Anabel suddenly died.

Josie and her husband Craig still await an autopsy result.

It is believed that the young girl had a history of bowel surgery.

The JustGiving page set up for the fundraising in memory of Anabel reads:

“Craig and I are completely and utterly devastated to announce the passing of our incredible daughter, Annabel Greenhalgh, our only child, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday 14th October 2022.

“The magnitude of our shock, grief and complete emptiness is truly unimaginable. Annabel was the centre of our universe. Our hearts are broken.

“We are so incredibly proud of Annabel. She was an inspiration to all. She had a beautiful, kind soul. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone.

“We would like to raise money for two very special charities in Annabel’s memory, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and The Fluency Trust. We would like to keep funds as equal as possible.

“Annabel had spent considerable time at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, when she was born in 2011 and again in 2016. We are eternally grateful for the amazing care she received and would like to raise money for the hospital in her memory.

“In addition to Birmingham Children’s Hospital we would also like to raise money for The Fluency Trust. Annabel started to stammer during lockdown and had been having regular speech therapy. She was fortunate to secure a place on The Fluency Trust residential course in the summer of this year.

“The Fluency Trust is a small charity that run highly specialist residential courses for young people that stammer. The courses are unique in combining intensive speech therapy with outdoor pursuits. The combination of challenging activities and intensive therapy is highly effective in developing confidence and the ability to manage stammering positively.

“The residential course had a profound effect on Annabel’s confidence and fluency. She had returned from the course self-assured with an inner strength. I know she would love to be able to enable another young person to have the same experience as her and would be proud to support this incredible charity.”