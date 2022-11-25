Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) hype is over. BudBlockz (BLUNT) will dominate the Crypto Market In 2023

By EWN • 25 November 2022 • 14:00

Unfortunately, we have some bad news if you’re planning to invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or already own the crypto. The company is under a lot of heat after yet another discouraging performance. Investors are already leaving SHIB for other promising crypto and NFT projects like BudBlockz. Moreover, SHIB has been continuously declining for the past five months, and it is clear that 2022 has not been a good year for the company. Investors are abandoning SHIB!

Here’s what’s even more problematic, blockchain experts and traders are placing zero confidence in Shiba Inu’s capability to make a comeback in 2023. The chances are indeed quite thin. Plus, the amount of SHIB owners is rapidly declining, and the company isn’t currently on an impressive growth trajectory. Moreover, BudBlockz is continuing to make things even more difficult for Shiba Inu as it gains massive popularity with a growing community of CBD enthusiasts.

The Power of BudBlockz in the Legal CBD Industry

There’s no question BudBlockz is the future of cannabis crypto. It is already revolutionising the industry and will keep disrupting the blockchain stratosphere, surpassing major crypto projects. So, yes, we can say that BudBlockz is here to stay.

A lot of nations now plan to embrace legal marijuana and CBD products, especially when you talk about the healthcare sector. BudBlockz will be able to leverage its interoperability, accessibility, and innovative use cases to bring legal marijuana users and businesses together. The platform is working on designing a safe blockchain and DeFi ecosystem where CBD manufacturers, dispensaries, and users can conduct safe and secure transactions with utmost privacy.

BudBlockz will make it easy for users to buy, trade, and sell legal cannabis products in the digital and real world. Users can use the company’s native token, $BLUNT, to make payments across the BudBlockz infrastructure. In this endeavor, the founder and CEO of BudBlockz, Luke, was able to harness truly incentivized collaborations with blockchain’s technical community to integrate more scalability and enhancement in web3 development.

BudBlockz will spearhead the Cryptocurrency Industry

BudBlockz is confident that it will surpass popular meme coins and other crypto projects such as Shiba Inu and Apecoin. It is primarily why the company is rapidly enhancing its global presence, garnering more community members and investors. BudBlockz aims to make cannabis buying and selling completely safe and private. All of this helps the brand become more popular by the day.

It professionally modifies important aspects of the marijuana trade, such as logistics and data management. It aims to offer users a more interoperable and easy-to-use e-commerce platform where enthusiasts worldwide can buy and sell CBD products.

Bottom Line

Overall, BudBlockz, along with its NFT collection, Ganja Guruz, and its native token, $BLUNT, is launching an ultimate platform where users can become fractional owners in other CBD businesses on the BudBlockz platform.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido