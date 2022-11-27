Big Eyes Coin, Stellar, and Dogecoin are thriving despite the current market conditions

By EWN • 27 November 2022 • 10:55

With the current crypto dark times, there are still some tokens that are shining beacons of hope in the industry. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are going through tough times, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Stellar (XLM), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are currently still gallant.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Meme Coin with profitable and positive price predictions

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency meme token project, is on the right track to market domination through its great community, benefits, exclusivity, and utility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based coin that is compliant with Ethereum’s ERC-20 standards. This coin is now among the future’s potentially profitable coins, and there are already plans in motion to accomplish this.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a great fan base which increases daily, and its members are broadcasting the goodwill of the project. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to contribute positively to the preservation of the Earth’s ocean ecosystem, and in some ways, this goal has been getting fulfilled during the ongoing presale period. Several charities have been supported by Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and at least four charities with great reputations have received donations from Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Big Eyes token (BIG), being Ethereum-based, would provide its users with excellent experiences and other benefits like no charges, low buy and sell taxes, an auto burn feature for coin stability, great marketing plans, eco-friendliness, and a unique NFT marketplace with interesting events, and so much more.

Stellar (XLM): A platform to connect the world’s financial systems

Stellar (XLM) or Stellar Lumen, is a cryptocurrency platform that has a cross-border transfer and payment network that connects financial bodies. Stellar (XLM) aims to unite and connect the world’s financial and banking infrastructures, payment networks, and individuals with its impressive near-instant transfers. The internet connects the world’s computers, and Stellar (XLM) aims to connect money. Stellar (XLM) can accomplish this through its decentralised and open network state, supported by the Stellar (XLM) Development Foundation (SDF) nonprofit organisation.

Stellar’s token, XLM, or Lumens, powers activities on the network. This network was designed to make transactions faster and cheaper than conventional financial systems. Stellar (XLM) can also work alongside other assets and cryptocurrencies in order to allow users to create digital representations of their assets as a Stellar (XLM) token. These tokens can then be used for transactions on the blockchain.

Dogecoin (DOGE): A Top Dog in the Meme Coin Market

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a first-generation meme coin cryptocurrency that is used to transfer value and assets worldwide in a secure manner. Dogecoin (DOGE) features a Shiba Inu mascot from popular internet memes, and the decision to use this character was because of the developer’s desire to keep the project light-hearted and fun. The main purpose of Dogecoin (DOGE) is to allow for peer-to-peer transactions between users to take place in censorship-resistant manners. Recently, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen considerable media coverage and hype due to huge price hikes.

Dogecoin (DOGE), being a first-generation cryptocurrency, is only basic in its functionality as there were no features like smart contracts, staking, etc. that recent platforms have. Dogecoin (DOGE) is only focused on creating a secure cryptocurrency network for transactions. Dogecoin (DOGE) can send value to anyone globally securely and rapidly and this token is widely accepted by numerous cryptocurrency vendors around the world. Dogecoin (DOGE) also provides users with a real-time consensus.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

