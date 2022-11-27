Covid lockdown protests escalate in China as record-high infections rise

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 8:38

Anti-lockdown protests against strict zero-Covid measures continue to escalate in China as record-high infections rise.

Anger against the strict Covid restrictions, which have been in place for almost three years, is fuelling the demonstrations across cities and university campuses across the country.

A video widely circulated on social media appears to show one protest group in Shanghai boldly calling for the removal of the Communist party and Xi Jinping in a stand-off with police.

The footage shows chants of: “Communist party, step down! Xi Jinping, step down!”

Criticism of the party and its leaders from citizens are rare for fear of reprisals, reports the Guardian.

Elsewhere people protest about the lockdown restrictions, saying: “No PCR tests, we want freedom!”

According to reports, China today reported a new record-high figure of daily new infections – 40,000, up on yesterday’s figure of 34,000, and 30,000 on Friday.

BREAKING: China today reported a new record-high figure of daily new infections, 40 000. Yesterday’s record figure was at 34 000 & the day before yesterday – 30 000 Beijing City reported a record 4307 new cases, creating fears of a lockdown in the capital Protests continue… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2022

Beijing City reported a record 4,307 new cases, creating fears of a lockdown in the capital, reports Visegrad 24.

The country’s zero-Covid strategy has seen criticism, with the World Health Organization (WHO) saying China should rethink its strategy.

China recently saw its first deaths from Covid-19 in six months, and thousands more people are catching the disease, despite the government’s strict lockdown policy, reports the BBC.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.