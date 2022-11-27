Torremolinos triumphs with best tourism figures in a decade

By Anna Ellis • 27 November 2022 • 15:44

It’s time for Torremolinos to celebrate as it has been confirmed that 2022 has beaten the record number of travellers staying in hotels in the last decade in October.

The town has registered 101,536 travellers and 474,552 overnight stays during the month of October.

The municipality accounted for 35 per cent of all travellers on the Costa del Sol in that month and 34.88 per cent of overnight stays.

Foreign tourists have increased by 50.9 per cent compared to October 2021.

Very significant figures are being received as it is the record number of travellers received by the town in the month of October during the last decade, being the first time that the number of travellers staying in hotels has exceeded 100,000, up from 94,420 in October 2017 and 93,365 in October 2016.

The number of travellers also shows the recovery of the tourism sector after the pandemic since in October there were 2,966 more travellers than in the same month of 2019, which represents a growth of 3 per cent.

The figure for overnight stays places Torremolinos with 474,552 above large Andalusian capitals such as Granada, Malaga and Cordoba, which registered in October 308,502, 259,804 and 147,024 overnight stays, respectively.

Torremolinos was also the Costa del Sol municipality that received the most travellers and overnight stays in October this year, above the figures registered by Benalmadena, with 54,053 travellers and 304,849 overnight stays, Marbella, with 54,501 travellers and 237,659 overnight stays, Fuengirola, with 44,888 travellers and 226,184 overnight stays, and Estepona, with 35,139 travellers and 117,150 overnight stays.

In terms of the origin of visitors, evolution can be observed after the pandemic. Spanish travellers, who dominated the visits during the pandemic, have experienced a slight decrease of 680 travellers compared to October last year, 2.15 per cent less. However, the number of visitors from abroad increased by 23,824 compared to the same month in 2021, representing a growth of 50.9% per cent.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists who visited Torremolinos in October this year, the first place is occupied by tourists from the United Kingdom who counted 17,218, 6,900 more than in October 2021, followed at a distance by the French who counted 5,733, 742 more than a year ago, and Germans 4,875 representing 1,253 more than in October last year.

