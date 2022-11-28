BREAKING: Strategic arms talks between Russia and the US Breakdown Close
By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 21:02

Isolated stabbing incidents in Brussels, Belgium, have left at least two people dead and three more injured across the city.

 

At least two people are believed to have been killed and three more injured this evening, Monday, November 28, after a series of mass stabbing incidents in three different municipalities in Brussels, Belgium.

One of the fatal stabbings reportedly occurred in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean’s notorious ‘jihadi grown’ district. Another person was killed and three more injured in the Anderlecht and Saint Gilles municipalities of the Belgian capital city.

According to Sudinfo, a female reportedly died instantly after being attacked in Pl. de Bethleem in Saint Gilles. The perpetrator fled the scene. Some minutes later, in Rue de Koninck in Molenbeek, another person was killed at around 6:30pm. The two incidents are not linked said the police, as reported by lalibre.be.

A third attack then happened in Anderlecht’s Quai de Veeweyde at around 7 p.m. La Libre claimed that a good source had informed them that one of the Anderlecht victims had also subsequently died of their wounds.

According to the Info Bruxelles Twitter profile @Bruxelles_City, the CERIA campus has been locked down while the police hunt for a suspect. A federal helicopter has been deployed to assist with the search.

