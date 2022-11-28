If you are looking for some festive fun then look no further than Treasure Island

By Anna Ellis • 28 November 2022 • 14:59

This year the Rojales Pantomime Group are going on an adventure, so why not join them?

Expect to be thoroughly entertained by Long John Silver and his dastardly pirates, along with Seadog Sam and Seaweed Willy when they sail on the good ship Hispaniola from Bristol Docks to find treasure in the Caribbean.

Rip-roaring songs, slapstick comedy, lots of laughter and dancing with the Crazy Ladies, it’s all there for you to enjoy at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on December 1 and 2 at 7:15.PM and December 3 at 2:15.PM.

Tickets are only €10 for adults and €5 for children and can be purchased at the following ticket outlets: Card Place, Benimar, Post Room, Benijofar; Post Box, Dona Pepa; Post Box, Entre Naranjos; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Bargain Books, San Miguel; Help Vega Baja, San Miguel; Quesada Computers, Quesada.

For further information email [email protected]

