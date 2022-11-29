By Vickie Scullard • 29 November 2022 • 19:49

Check if your home is one of 34,100 eligible for 2.7 million energy efficiency aid in Murcia. Credit: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com.

More than 34,100 old homes in the region of Murcia are eligible for 2.7 million energy efficiency aid.

Cartagena and the neighborhoods of the eastern and northern areas, up to Los Gabatos, will be eligible for rehabilitation aid thanks to an agreement signed by the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the minister of transport, mobility, and the urban agenda, Raquel Sánchez.

Cartagena City Council has announced it will manage 2.7 million euros of European funding for the housing recovery and improving its energy efficiency.

This is the largest item obtained by a municipality in the region in this new program, which will reserve 25% of the funds for families with fewer resources, reports La Verdad.

It will facilitate procedures by creating a rehabilitation office that will assist homeowners who meet the requirements for the plan.

“We are going to promote this aid among families and areas with the greatest needs, for this reason we will reserve a quarter of the funds to subsidize 100% of the works for families with lower incomes,” said the mayoress.

“In addition, we are going to go to the neighborhoods with the greatest needs to talk to the associations and explain the opportunity to benefit from these funds.”

Those eligible for housing rehabilitation aid will be able to claim for amounts ranging from 8,100 to 21,400 euros per house, reports Arroyo.

The subsidy will be established based on the energy savings that the work entails, with improvement that must be a minimum of 30%. The City Council will provide homeowners with construction projects, and advice and manage the necessary procedures.

The government will publish the criteria for the aid and actively contact owners of the entire area, which includes the urban area and the surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to the center, housing in the Ensanche Almarjal, San Ginés, Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, San Antón, Mediterráneo Urbanization, Nueva Cartagena, Media Sala, La Baña, Cuatro Santos neighborhood, Los Barreros, Los Dolores and Los doodles.

This includes 34,194 homes that are over forty years old, prior to any law that relates to energy criteria. It is estimated that around 280 homes can benefit from this program.

Director José Ramón Díez de Revenga also attended the signing of the agreement in Madrid this week.

“If we manage to use these funds that we have obtained for Cartagena, we will be in a position to obtain more aid and continue adapting our housing stock,” said Arroyo.

“Normally, the people who need this aid the most are the ones who have the least chance of obtaining it due to lack of information or financial incapacity to manage it.

“That is why we are going to redouble our efforts to find them and that is why we guarantee that they will cover all the expenses they make to rehabilitate their homes.”

