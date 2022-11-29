By James Gamble • 29 November 2022 • 11:55

Labour MP slams Tories for treating public money 'like confetti' in paying for private flights. Image: Aerodim/Shutterstock.com

Labour MP Emily Thornberry has slammed former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab by claiming the Tory ministers together spent nearly £60,000 in public money on private planes on just two trips to the Netherlands.

Thornberry fumed in a post on her personal Twitter account that Truss and Raab spent around £36,000 and £23,000 respectively to pay for flights for them and their officials to travel to Holland’s administrative capital of The Hague, accusing the pair of treating public funds ‘like confetti’.

The 62-year-old MP for the London constituency of Islington South and Finsbury added she and a ‘researcher’ had recently taken a train to the same city – which is home to the International Criminal Court (ICC) – which she claimed had cost had cost them just ‘£471’.

Truss, 47, made the 200-mile trip to the city on Holland’s North Sea coast in April, during her famously short seven-week term as Prime Minister, whilst Raab, 48, travelled there to visit the ICC a month later.

In a post on Twitter, Thornberry wrote: “Three journeys this year to The Hague in Holland:

“Mar: Dom Raab and 9 officials – private jet – £22,895

“Apr: Liz Truss and 10 officials – govt plane – £36,387

“Oct: Me and one researcher – train – £471.

“This is your money and the government treats it like confetti.”

Standard Class tickets for one passenger from London’s St Pancras International station to The Hague’s Den Haag Centraal station by train cost around £400 for a return journey.

Return flights for one Business Class passenger between London and Amsterdam – less than an hour on the train from The Hague – costs around £300; whilst the same flights in First Class can cost as much as £14,400.

