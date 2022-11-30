By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 13:01
BREAKING: Firefighters tackling huge blaze in Malaga's Nerja. Image: Plan Infoca/Twitter
Malaga Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Nerja which reportedly broke out at around 12.50 pm on Wednesday, November 30.
According to initial reports, 11 firefighters are tackling the flames.
One fire engine and a fire rescue helicopter have been deployed to the scene to assist.
The official Plan Infoca account tweeted: “🔴 DECLARED #IFNerja (Málaga).
MEDIA:
👩🚒 1 Brica, 1 group of forest firefighters and 1 #TOP.
🚒 1 fire engine
🚁 1 Super Puma”
🔴 DECLARADO #IFNerja (Málaga).MEDIOS:👩🚒 1 Brica, 1 grupo de bomberos forestales y 1 #TOP🚒 1 autobomba 🚁 1 Súper Puma pic.twitter.com/ZeMSu31NJb
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 30, 2022
🔴 DECLARADO #IFNerja (Málaga).MEDIOS:👩🚒 1 Brica, 1 grupo de bomberos forestales y 1 #TOP🚒 1 autobomba 🚁 1 Súper Puma pic.twitter.com/ZeMSu31NJb
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 30, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.