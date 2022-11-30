UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 13:01

BREAKING: Firefighters tackling huge blaze in Malaga's Nerja. Image: Plan Infoca/Twitter

FIREFIGHTERS from Andalucia’s Plan Infoca are currently tackling a blaze in Malaga’s Nerja.

Malaga Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Nerja which reportedly broke out at around 12.50 pm on Wednesday, November 30.

According to initial reports, 11 firefighters are tackling the flames.

One fire engine and a fire rescue helicopter have been deployed to the scene to assist.

The official Plan Infoca account tweeted: “🔴 DECLARED #IFNerja (Málaga).
MEDIA:
👩🚒 1 Brica, 1 group of forest firefighters and 1 #TOP.
🚒 1 fire engine
🚁 1 Super Puma” 

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

