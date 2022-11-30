By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 13:01

BREAKING: Firefighters tackling huge blaze in Malaga's Nerja. Image: Plan Infoca/Twitter

FIREFIGHTERS from Andalucia’s Plan Infoca are currently tackling a blaze in Malaga’s Nerja.

Malaga Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Nerja which reportedly broke out at around 12.50 pm on Wednesday, November 30.

According to initial reports, 11 firefighters are tackling the flames.

One fire engine and a fire rescue helicopter have been deployed to the scene to assist.

The official Plan Infoca account tweeted: “🔴 DECLARED #IFNerja (Málaga).

👩🚒 1 Brica, 1 group of forest firefighters and 1 #TOP.

🚒 1 fire engine

🚁 1 Super Puma”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

