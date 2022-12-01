By Vickie Scullard • 01 December 2022 • 18:45

Family heartbroken after the sudden and unexpected death of Scottish joiner, 21. Credit: GoFundMe/Rhiannon Smith.

A family has been left heartbroken after the sudden and unexpected death of a Scottish joiner, aged just 21.

Aaron Smith, from East Lothian, passed away on Monday morning and his family have set up a fundraising page in memory of the young man.

His family have paid tribute to Aaron, who they described as a “character” who “made everyone laugh and smile around him”.

His devastated sister Rhiannon, aged 17, has set up a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £3,500 (€4,000) in just two days, along with a tribute to her late brother.

It says: “Sadly the morning of 28/11/22 we lost a beloved family member, Aaron.

“He was a character. He made everyone laugh and smile around him, he was always the show-off. Words cannot describe the pain in our chests, we still cannot believe it.”

Rhiannon continues in the post to explain that the family want to “give Aaron the send-off he deserves”.

She said: “In honour of Aaron we’d love to give him the send-off he deserves.

“Aaron, you will never know how missed you are.

“You’ll forever be in everyone’s heart forever.”

