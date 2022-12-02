Average price of electricity in Spain will fall again on Saturday, December 3

By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 23:44

On Saturday, December 3, the average price of electricity in Spain will drop by six per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall on Saturday, December 3, by 12.4 per cent compared to this Friday 2. Specifically, it will stand at €191.14/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €120.02/MWh tomorrow.

Saturday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €145.90/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €103.48/MWh, will be in the hour between 3am and 4am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €71.12/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be around €241.13/MWh on average. That would be around €50/MWh more than with compensation for regulated rate customers, who will pay 20.7 per cent less on average as a result.