Cosentino steps in to recover the Macenas complex in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 18:11

MACENAS PROJECT: Javier Aureliano Garcia with Rosa Maria Cano at the Cosentino presentation Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

MULTINATIONAL Cantoria-based marble firm Cosentino presented its plans for sustainable development of the Macenas complex in Mojacar on December 1.

The Cosentino Family Office had previously announced its intention of taking on this challenge with a €200 million investment that would generate prosperity, create 180 direct jobs and have a positive impact on Almeria province.

The presentation by the journalist Isabel Jimenez was attended by Javier Aureliano Garcia Molina, president of the Diputacion provincial council, Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano and Carmen Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Rural Development department.

“Almeria is in fashion, because we are the only province in all Europe where it’s possible to experience the four seasons in just one day,” the Diputacion president said.

“We have the best virgin beaches along the Continental Mediterranean Arc and some of those beaches are part of the Macenas complex,” Garcia Molina said.

“This is an ideal place, a Mediterranean paradise and an urbanisation that is closely linked to what this province wants to be,” he continued.

“We are talking about the present and the future and that future comes with the C of Cosentino and the S of sustainability, thanks to this family and its backing for Almeria province.”

