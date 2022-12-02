By Guest Writer • 02 December 2022 • 12:46

Miravia online and through App Credit: Miravia

WATCH out Amazon Miravia is out to beat you in Spain as the Alibaba subsidiary opened its website on December 1.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid the previous day and was a mixture of hard sell and musical entertainment.

Alibaba is one of China’s biggest online presences and was set up in 1999 to offer a huge range of goods initially to the Chinese market.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength and is now said to be one of the largest companies in China, but it has fallen foul of US regulations and in order to operate in Europe, it needed to be more transparent and also offer an efficient speedy service.

Thus, Miravia was born and chose Spain as the first country in which it will operate and CEO Yann Fontaine, when speaking at the launch (according to Marketing4Commerce), said “Spain is one of the European markets with the greatest potential in the e-commerce sector.

“It has great penetration on the internet and in mobile technology, which means enormous potential for a platform like Miravia.

“We hope to cover all the needs of Spanish consumers, while offering local and international brands greater tools to sell and engage with their customers.”

Apparently, what makes it different to Amazon and other online shopping outlets, is that Miravia will not only be working closely with influencers and Artificial Intelligence to create exclusive content but will also allow brands to design their own virtual stores and even operate affiliate programmes.

Time will tell but to encourage customers to visit the new site, there will be introductory discounts for new clients.

