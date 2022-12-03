Brazil lose to Cameroon but still qualify for Qatar World Cup knockout stage along with Switzerland

By Chris King • 03 December 2022 • 0:59

Image of Cameroon goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar. Credit: [email protected]

Brazil lost their final Group G 2022 Qatar World Cup match to Cameroon but still qualified for the last 16 alongside Switzerland, who beat Serbia.

The final round of matches in Group G of the 2022 Qatar World Cup took place this Friday, December 2. Brazil faced Cameroon in Doha’s Lusail Stadium, while Serbia took on Switzerland in the 974 Stadium, also in Doha.

Brazil had already qualified for the knockout stages while Cameroon still had a mathematical chance of going through. Tite made 10 changes to his starting line-up for this game, and it really showed when his team lacked any fluidity on the pitch. having said that, the team looked to be playing in cruise control anyway.

Another huge shock ensued as the African nation upset the number-one-ranked South Americans with a solitary goal in the 92nd minute. The goal meant that they could possibly qualify if Serbia were to beat the Swiss.

A header from Vincent Aboubakar that left man City keeper Ederson rooted to the spot sealed the historic win. His celebration resulted in a red card though for removing his shirt. Rigobert Song’s side has made a name for themselves in this tournament even if they are going home.

Serbia were already eliminated and the Swiss knew that a draw should be enough to see them qualify. The former Stoke and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead after 20 minutes.

Six minutes later the scores were level when Fulham striker Mitrovic continued his prolific Premier League form. He connected with a cross from Dusan Tadic, placing the ball superbly inside the far post.

His strike partner Dusan Vlahovic put the Serbs in front when he squeezed a left-footed shot into the corner of the Swiss goal in the 35th minute. An enthralling encounter was all square again after 44 minutes as Breel Embolo tucked the ball home from close range.

Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler was the Swiss match-winner as he latched onto a flick from Embolo and smashed a wonderful half-volley into the Serbian net.

Switzerland will now meet Portugal in the round of 16, while Brazil take on South Korea. The Asian side sprung another shock by beating the Portuguese 2-1.

___________________________________________________________

