Could the Crypto community save money by shifting from Meme Coins like Tamadoge (TAMA), Big Eyes (BIG), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Tamadoge (TAMA), Big Eyes (BIG), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are all meme coins, but they differ in image, where they’re at, and how they work. So how do they compare Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and why do many seasoned market watchers believe these coins can’t compete with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)? This article will reveal all!

Does Tamadoge (TAMA) have the pedigree to succeed?

Tamadoge (TAMA) has unashamedly set its sights on Dogecoin (DOGE). There are obvious similarities between the two in the names, logos, imagery, and cryptocurrency functionality. But Tamadoge goes a step further with additional play-to-earn (P2E) utility.

Tamadoge (TAMA) came to market in October 2022. Prices enjoyed a decent surge before settling down to a current value close to the original launch figure. Given the ramifications of the FTX crash, that means that Tamadoge (TAMA) is actually doing OK.

Big Eyes (BIG): a cat amongst dogs

Big Eyes (BIG) differs from its canine rivals in two ways: first, its logo takes the form of a cat, and second, it’s still in prelaunch. Like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes (BIG) is focusing on cryptocurrency and associated DeFi services.

Now at prelaunch Stage 6 (of 15), Big Eyes (BIG) is priced at $0.00028. That’s not a big multiple of the initial price of $0.0001, but Stage 6 is going well and remains on target. Big Eyes (BIG)’s flourishing reputation, coupled with its success thus far, may be enough to encourage new investors to buy in.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): will this dog have its day?

Like Tamadoge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has designs on Dogecoin (DOGE). Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed some great publicity, significant endorsements, and stellar growth from a loyal community. Add in the expanding DeFi functionality, and this is one dog that could certainly have its day. Any person who bought in at the initial Shiba Inu (SHIB) launch price would have enjoyed a scarcely believable 75,000-fold return at the height of the market. Even at its current price, many investors think there is life in the young dog yet.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks compelling

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to mint new business opportunities into NFTs, which are then fractionalised. This opens up the crowdfunding and VC market to an army of small investors, with buy-in from just $1. Comprehensive protection measures – including a phased release of tokens, the liquidity pool locked for ten years, and a Solid Proof audited smart contract – give investors top protection and ensure no rug pull.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors benefit from a complete portfolio of cryptocurrency and NFT investment services, plus membership in the exclusive “Winners Circle” investor club. Start-ups gain from a quick and efficient route to finance, plus the chance to develop a close and productive relationship with investors.

The Orbeon Protocol ecosystem is powered by ORBN tokens. Holders enjoy a range of benefits, including governance, the ability to earn passive income by staking tokens, and even invites to exclusive investor groups and funding rounds.

The success of the Phase 1 presale proves that investors believe in the concept behind Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Phase 2, available at $0.009, looks set to repeat that initial success. With analysts speculating on a launch price of $0.24, it’s no wonder Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks so compelling. The total supply is limited to 888,000,000 tokens and only 40% are publicly available, so speed is of the essence!

Let’s be clear: Tamadoge (TAMA), Big Eyes (BIG), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could all be big successes. But some investors worry that meme coins hold no intrinsic value, are only of interest to a young demographic, and lack utility. That’s why many analysts believe they ultimately can’t compete with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido