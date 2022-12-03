Pied Piper with killer instinct wanted, salary up to $170,000

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 9:53

Rats in New York - Credit CC/MIke Peel

A Pied Piper with a killer instinct is wanted in New York as rats overrun the Big Apple.

The ad placed late on Friday, December 2 on the council’s website says, “Rats will hate this vacancy.”

The ad continues saying applicants must also have a “killer instinct” to fight “the enemy — New York City’s ruthless rat population,”

It also outlines the type of person sought, who the ad says should have a bachelor’s degree, several years’ experience in urban planning, computer skills and a “bad-ass look.”

New York has advertised the job to try and attract someone capable of helping the city deal with the growing rat problem. Not only are the animals unsightly and messy, but they also known to carry disease which for a city with a population of almost nine million is a cause for concern.

There are a number of reasons for the growth in the rat population, one of which is the increasing incidence of people eating outdoors and in the streets. This officials believe, is a result of COVID-19 and the restrictions and concerns that arose during the pandemic.

Stricter garbage rules have been put in place to try and rid the streets of food for the rats’, however, more targeted initiatives are needed according to the city.

If you fancy yourself as a Pied Piper with a desire to kill, then this could be the job for you. After all it is paying a hefty $170,000 salary and an opportunity to work in the Big Apple.

