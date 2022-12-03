The Sandbox and Rocketize Token are racing for the top

By EWN • 03 December 2022 • 11:50

With evolution comes change, and with innovation come new ideas that reshape how we see the world. This was the case when the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), broke the markets back in 2009. Back then, the most valuable crypto asset was worth 0.0009 dollars. Undaunted by the resistance of the populace, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to prove itself, and now, it sits at the top of a vast industry that has made millionaires out of trusting investors. The digital currency that was ignored as a fad has now become one of the major giants in the financial markets all over the world.

Staying true to its tenets, the crypto market opens its doors to all and sundry to make their fortunes in the market. Without any restrictive rules or ridiculous demands, the crypto market is saturated with tens and hundreds of crypto assets pouring in, determined to make their mark. Many of these coins fizzle out and disappear as soon as they enter the highly competitive market. Without any bar of entry, the mediocre and shabbily put-together coins soon find that they cannot compete with the better-designed coins and then fall off the radar.

With the volatile nature of the crypto market itself, coins that want to go the distance must be sturdy and filled with incredible features that repeatedly prove their usefulness to investors and crypto users. Even in the face of thousands of coins in the crypto market, two assets that stand out of the crowd are The Sandbox (SAND) and Rocketize Token (JATO).

The Sandbox: A Unique Token

When it comes to standing out from the crowd, The Sandbox (SAND) is filled with interesting tokens that ensure it does exactly that. While other coins follow the path others tow, The Sandbox (SAND) chooses to crave its road to success. The Sandbox (SAND) platform is a one-of-a-kind protocol that intends to become the dominating project in the metaverse game network. With such a lofty goal in mind, The Sandbox (SAND) is doing everything it can to succeed. They are working hard to secure collaborations and partnerships with public figures and corporations.

The game network is designed to focus on the purchase of NFTs as they serve the important role of avatars in the large and ever-expanding gaming world. Apart from the games, The Sandbox (SAND) platform also simplifies the acquisition of LANDs. LANDs can be understood as the virtual sections of The Sandbox (SAND).

The LANDs acquired can be customised to specific fan bases, friendship circles, and any other thing the user might take an interest in. they can also offer the players the ability to make money off their time in The Sandbox (SAND) by holding events or billing SAND for entrance.

Rocketize Token: The New Coin reaching for the top

Rocketize Token (JATO) could not have come at a better time. When the market is looking for something new and edgy, the meme coin lands.

The cutting-edge crypto asset is created on the Binance Smart Chain, and it is filled with several interesting blockchain capabilities to rise to the top. The coin is also leveraging the public’s interest in space and space-related games to get into the minds and hearts of crypto users.

The space-themed project is powered by cutting-edge technology and a framework built on the idea of an atomic nation. The coin’s native token is called JATO, an acronym that stands for Jet Assisted Take Off. JATO serves a wide variety of purposes like staking, currency swapping, liquidity management, and so on.

With all eyes on Rocketize Token (JATO), there is just no telling how far the coin will soar in the crypto market.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

