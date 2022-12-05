By Anna Ellis • 05 December 2022 • 16:30

Bellver Castle to be lit in blue for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Image: Dziewul/Shutterstock.com

On Saturday December 10,fFrom 10:0.AM until 2:00.PM, workshops, circuits and informative talks have been organised.

Entities such as ONCE, ASPAS and the Federation of Adapted Sports have been involved in organising a Barridiada, a traffic education circuit by the Local Police and a concert by the Son Ferriol Band.

In addition the Department of Infrastructures and Accessibility has organised, together with entities such as the ASPAS Foundation and ONCE, different awareness-raising activities open to all citizens, in the Riera Park.

The head of the Infrastructures and Accessibility Department, Angelica Pastor, is calling for people to attend the event: “Universal accessibility implies a change of perspective and contributes to making Palma a more inclusive city. We are making an effort to make Palma a city without obstacles,” she confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.