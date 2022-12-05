BREAKING – Legendary coach of ten former number one tennis champions, dies

BREAKING - Vladimir Putin signs law banning 'LGBT propaganda' Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 December 2022 • 15:43

The legendary tennis coach and mentor to many famous names on the tennis circuit, Nick Bollettieri has died aged 91. 

According to AP News, the President & Founder of IMG Academy Bollettieri tennis program passed away sometime today.

Bolletieri was famed for coaching ten number one tennis players of the world as well as a multitude of other world-class athletes.

More to follow. 

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

