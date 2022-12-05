Car parts thieves busted in Rincón de La Victoria

By Betty Henderson • 05 December 2022 • 17:33

Tools seized by Local Police in Rincón de La Victoria used by thieves to steal catalytic converters (also pictured)

Criminal car thieves INTERCEPTED by Local Police officers in Rincón de La Victoria. After noticing a catalytic converter theft on December 1, police acted quickly to arrest five people on suspicion of robbery.

Police officers caught the criminals in the act of stealing a third catalytic converter at around 4am on December 1. All five passengers in a car in the El Cantal area of the town were arrested. Councillor for Local Security, Borja Ortiz explained that the five thieves all had prior criminal records.

A police search of their vehicle found an arsenal of tools used in the burglaries including gloves, an electric drill, a hydraulic jack, and other tools. Police also found two catalytic converters that the group had already stolen, and were planning to sell on.

The driver admitted the robberies to the police, showing them the vehicles they had already stolen from and confirmed they had planned to steal more catalytic converters before the police arrived on the scene.

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado expressed his gratitude to the police saying, “We are grateful for the hard work and professionalism of our Local Police”.