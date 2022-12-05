WATCH: Protestors in Mongolia storm Government Palace over alleged coal theft

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 13:49

WATCH: Protestors in Mongolia storm Government Palace over coal theft. Image: Wojciech Szewko/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social media on Monday, December 5, reportedly show the moment protestors try to storm Mongolia’s Government Palace over the reported theft of billions of dollars worth of coal.

Multiple videos making the rounds on December 5 reportedly show protestors in Mongolia trying to storm the Government Palace in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar after it apparently revealed the country’s officials who stole $12 billion worth of coal.

Twitter account @Top_Disaster tweeted one angle of the incident alongside the caption: “In the capital of #Mongolia, protesters storm the Government Palace. They are demanding that the authorities punish the people who stole $12 billion worth of coal.”

In the capital of #Mongolia, protesters storm the Government Palace. They are demanding that the authorities punish the people who stole $12 billion worth of coal. TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/anmxTr9HCh pic.twitter.com/dhEMB8PNQF — Top Disaster (@Top_Disaster) December 5, 2022

Another angle of the protestors storming the steps of the building was shared by Wojciech Szewko, with the cpation: “Ulaanbaatar. Protesters break into government buildings.”

Ułan Bator. Protestujący wdzierają się do budynków rządowych pic.twitter.com/ujWhz3aP06 — Wojciech Szewko (@wszewko) December 5, 2022

Top Ukrainian race driver and prominent reporter of Ukrainian and world events wrote: “Protestors are attempting to breach the Government Palace in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar. It appears the main grievance is corruption.”

🚨#Mongolia: Protestors are attempting to breach the Government Palace in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar. It appears the main grievance is corruption. pic.twitter.com/41dm5ZVIMh — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 5, 2022

Further reports suggest that the protests were linked to a coal deal between Mongolia and China.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.