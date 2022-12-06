Who will have the bigger growth in Crypto for 2022 – Solana, VeChain, or Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 06 December 2022 • 13:25

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a risky endeavour, especially given the recent market downtrends. Investors must carefully select the finest cryptocurrency investment that will provide them with the most returns in the shortest amount of time.

Solana (SOL) and VeChain (VET) investors have started switching their investments to buying Big Eyes (BIG) presale tokens. Experts predict that the trending platform Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will higher peaks than Solana and VeChain.

The high performing network- Solana

Solana (SOL) owners can “delegate” their tokens to validators in the same way that you can “delegate” your local fiat currency to a bank to earn interest. Users can contribute a stake to the network’s validation to keep it<< running smoothly because Solana is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency.

Each Solana validator has shown their dependability as a decision-maker and authoritative figure by contributing a stake. Because it is a critical network function, participants are reimbursed based on the amount of their stake. With each Solana validator allowed to tack on a small charge, these payments now represent around 8% APY on pledged coins (typically 0-10%).

Many staking-focused investors, however, are beginning to abandon Solana. Solana has been the victim of numerous breaches and outages on its blockchain in recent months, leading to millions of dollars in lost coins and NFTs. Solana has drastically lost investor trust, and many will need to see an improvement in security before they consider it a viable staking option again.

The smart contract network – VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a leading cryptocurrency project that was started in 2015. It is a system of blockchain networks designed to meet the needs of enterprise-level customers while also making data actionable and transparent. The platform’s extensive range of features makes it ideal for companies looking to enhance supply chain procedures and operational procedures. VeChain (VET) empowers businesses and organisations to take responsibility for vast volumes of data in a decentralised, trustless business environment. The VeChain (VET) platform’s native token, the VET, is used for transaction fees, smart contract payments, payments on decentralised apps (DApps), payments on exchanges, and value growth inside the VeChain blockchain network.

The VeChain team is exceptionally skilled, and PwC, BMW, Deloitte, and other well-known companies have backed them. To increase their reach, they are also collaborating on new projects including Walmart China and DNV GL. VeChain has a lot of promise and is probably going to be among the top gainers in the upcoming bull market given its current relationships and prospective applications. The VET price is finding support at $0.20, which has stayed strong despite the recent negative market.

The Feline Token – Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme currency that has received a lot of good attention in 2022. It has generated a lot of buzz on various social media platforms and received a lot of support from the cryptocurrency world. Crypto fans have been comparing it to the Shiba Inu meme coin as the next big thing, and thus far, it has lived up to the name made for itself, largely through its presale stages.Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) goal is to outperform other meme currencies and cryptocurrencies in the crypto market. BIG intends to contribute a portion of its token presale proceeds to charities and groups dedicated to developing the ecosystem.

Crypto users will benefit from unique features with Big Eyes Coin. It will be a meme coin to revamp all meme coin efforts. Big Eyes Coin seeks to do this by transitioning from dog-themed services to cat-like amenities for its users Big Eyes Coin will lead the path for new meme projects with this fresh approach. It offers to incorporate features from leading cryptocurrency platforms. NFT integration and interoperability will be among these characteristics.

The ERC-20 token is a fundamental feature of Big Eyes Coin. This digital asset will drive the ecosystem and have BIG as its ticker symbol. It will be a coin that will be offered on several decentralised exchanges. DeFi transactions will be powered by BIG, and governance powers will be granted.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

