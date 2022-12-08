By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 15:01

Are you fed up of carrying heavy bags when shopping? If so, Alicante is the place to shop. Image: Alicante City Council

Alicante are offering to help carry your Christmas shopping with a hundred free mini shopping trolleys in the Municipal Market.

The initiative has set up supply points for plastic shopping trolleys, like those found in supermarkets. The trolleys, which have been purchased by the Town Council, have a capacity to hold up to 75 litres and will have a security system so that they cannot be stolen.

The hope is that the trolleys will make shopping easier by helping shoppers avoid carrying heavy bags and enable quicker movement around the Market.

The Councillor for Consumer Affairs and Markets, Lidia Lopez, confirmed: “We are going to encourage customers to shop by facilitating mobility between stalls with the easy handling of these trolleys, and we are also fulfilling our commitment to the traders.”

The councillor also confirmed that: “The trolleys will be distributed at various points of access to the Markets, in the lifts and near the car parks.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram