By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 18:06

Are you struggling to learn the lingo? Do you need to practice your Spanish? Image: Noche/Shutterstock.com

The best way to learn is to practice with native speakers who in turn can practice their English with you.

With free entry there is no excuse not to join the international community for a Language Exchange, Intercambio de Idiomas, on Tuesday evenings at 7:00.PM at the Robin’s Irish Pub on Calle Virgen del Socorro, 66, 03002 in Alicante.

For more information pop in to the bar or call (+34) 632 77 76 78.

