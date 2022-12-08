By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 18:06
Are you struggling to learn the lingo? Do you need to practice your Spanish? Image: Noche/Shutterstock.com
With free entry there is no excuse not to join the international community for a Language Exchange, Intercambio de Idiomas, on Tuesday evenings at 7:00.PM at the Robin’s Irish Pub on Calle Virgen del Socorro, 66, 03002 in Alicante.
For more information pop in to the bar or call (+34) 632 77 76 78.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
