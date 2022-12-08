Cataluña residents born in Albox (Almeria) meet up to remember home

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 13:14

SALOU EVENT: 50 Albox-born Cataluña residents met for lunch Photo credit: Salou town hall

FIFTY people, born in Albox but now living in Barcelona, recently met in Salou (Tarragona) to celebrate the Eighth Albojenses Meeting.

Owing to the pandemic, it was the first time they were able to meet in four years and, like previous events, it was organised by the Somos Alobojenses cultural association in Albox and Salou town hall.

A steady flow of Albox residents left Almeria in the 1960s to find work in Cataluña, principally in Reus, Salou, Cambrils and Valls y Vendrell in Tarragona province as well as Cornella and Sabadell in Barcelona, where the latter’s population now includes 300 Albox-Catalan residents.

The get-together lunch, where participants swapped anecdotes and remembered their hometown, was also attended by Salou’s mayor Pere Granados, whose family are from the Almanzora Valley, and the president of Somos Albojenses, Diego Carrillo.

The association presented each member of the party with typical Albox confectionary while they received a fan with the town’s name from Salou’s mayor.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.