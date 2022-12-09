By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 23:55

Happy Days and Star Wars actor passes away aged 70

Gary Friedkin, the actor who starred in Happy Days and Star Wars passed away aged 70 after battling Covid.

Gary Friedkin, the four-foot-tall star of the sitcom Happy Days and the Star Wars franchise passed away on Friday, December 9, following a long battle with the Covid-19 virus. According to reports he died at the Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio, with his family at his side.

He had suffered for almost four weeks from complications as a result of the coronavirus, after being admitted to the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital intensive care unit.

His obituary published in the Tribune Chronicle read: “He was a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend”.

“Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special ‘Gary story'”, it concluded, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

His character Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, was a running gag in the ABC sitcom Happy Days. He was constantly mentioned but never seen on screen until finally appearing in three episodes of the show in the 10th season in 1982.

Gary also starred in Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in 1983, playing an Ewok. His big break in showbiz came in the comedy Under The Rainbow, in which he appeared with Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chase as Wedgie.

During his career, Gary was an active member of Little People of America, attending many of their conventions. He used the organisation to connect with people all across America, introducing them and making many lifelong friends in the process.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.