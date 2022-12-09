News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 20:14

CLIMBING WALL: Newly-installed at Vera’s municipal sports complex Photo credit: Vera town hall

Aiming high VERA town hall signed a collaboration agreement with Iundenia, a centre authorised by the Junta to provide amateur and professional sports training. In return, Iundenia has installed a climbing wall and a via ferrata with cables, ladders and fixed anchors in order to provide diploma-level classes in rope-climbing.

Safe sanctuary THE cloisters at the 18th century Virgen del Saliente sanctuary in Albox were restored after being “impractical” for many years, while deteriorated roofing no longer poses a danger. One side of the cloisters had been closed for some time, curtailing pilgrims’ traditional route inside the sanctuary, sources said.

Patton returns FELIX town hall has put up a plaque commemorating Patton, part of which was filmed in the streets and main square of the village (current population 642) in 1969. Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner and starring George C Scott, Patton premiered in 1970 and eventually won seven Oscars.

Safe and sound A YOUNG woman of 22 last seen on December 4 contacted her family in Huercal de Almeria on December 8, the Guardia Civil announced. She was reported missing at 8pm the following day and the Guardia Civil and the SOS Desaparecidos association circulated a description and her photograph.

Glass record NON-PROFITMAKING glass recycling organisation presented Cuevas del Almanzora with a mini-igloo in recognition of the municipality’s commitment to sustainability. This summer the town recycled 27,838 kilos of glass, an 18 per cent increase on last year, thanks to collaboration from 17 bars, cafes, restaurants and the local population.