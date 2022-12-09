Petition calls to make Cabo de Gata-Nijar (Almeria) national park smoke-free

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 14:05

PETITION: Call to ban smoking inside Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park Photo credit: Nikater

MORE than 1,600 people signed a petition calling for a no-smoking order inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Organised by the Almeria branch of the national cancer charity AECC, the initiative has been backed in writing by 11 different bodies and organisations.

“We are very pleased with the support and awareness of Almeria province residents,” said Magdalena Cantero, president of the Almeria AECC.

“Each year approximately one million people visit the national park, and we want to deliver the message that they should not smoke there,” Cantero added.

“Firstly, for the sake of their health, since 8.5 million people died worldwide from the consequences of tobacco in 2021. Secondly, to protect the environment because a cigarette end pollutes eight litres of seawater and takes 10 years to decompose,” she explained.

“What’s more, 24 hours after stubbing out a cigarette it continues to emit 14 per cent of its toxic substances.”

The local AECC president went on to say that tobacco harmed not only smokers but also the people around them. “Its prohibition would also prevent a principal fire risk,” Cantero pointed out.

