Elche to receive €237,568 from the European Next Generation funds for brown bins

The councillor recalled that “Elche has introduced the brown bin in the El Pla-Sector V neighbourhood, in the whole of the Pont Nou area and also in the El Altet and Torrellano districts.”

“This is a progressive implementation of the brown bin, which has allowed Elche to selectively collect 90 tonnes of organic waste with a very low presence of unwanted waste, below 17 per cent, which proves that the citizens are using the brown bin,” the councillor added.

“With more bins, this will mean that at the beginning of 2023, the figure of 90 tonnes per month will increase. We are going to continue to raise awareness on the streets in all the squares and gardens in the neighbourhoods and districts where the brown bin will be introduced.”