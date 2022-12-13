Dmitry Peskov insists Kremlin does not intend to suddenly change its nuclear doctrine

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 3:57

Image of Dmitry Peskov. Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

The Kremlin does not intend to suddenly change its nuclear doctrine insisted Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said on Monday, December 12, that the Kremlin is not going to suddenly change the Russian nuclear doctrine. However, its installations are compared with the provisions adopted in the United States.

His response was to a question posed by the Russian news outlet TASS, which asked whether Russia’s nuclear doctrine could be adjusted. “We are not talking about some quick actions in this regard”, the Kremlin spokesman said.

“We are talking about the fact that the thought process is constantly going on, there is a comparison of doctrinal guidelines. This is constantly analysed at the expert level, including taking into account how the overall situation is developing”, Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow might consider ’embracing’ Washington’s security practices, including disarming strike tactics.

According to the Russian nuclear doctrine – Fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence of 2020 – the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible if the enemy uses this or other types of weapons of mass destruction against the Russian Federation and its allies.

It can also occur if reliable information is received about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies, the impact of the enemy on objects necessary for retaliatory actions of nuclear forces, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, or when the very existence of the state is threatened.

