By Freddie Scott • 13 December 2022 • 13:43

Football fever for Morocco fans in the Netherlands. Image: Rehan Rasheed/Shutterstock.com

DUTCH broadcaster NU.nl has reported on the football fever that has taken over the country’s Moroccan community, as their team prepares to face France in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, December 14.

According to the report, flag sellers and bakers have been working overtime to satisfy the demand for their products, as supporters wish to cherish a special moment in Morocco’s history.

The Boulangerie Marrakech bakery in Amsterdam has said that they have received huge numbers of orders for their cakes which include pictures of the team’s players. They have even taken on extra staff ahead of the Wednesday match, with pastries including the Dutch-born Hakim Ziyech’s face being the most popular, as well as those with the Moroccan flag and typical Moroccan cookies doing well.

Sellers of Moroccan flags have also been packed, with the Dokkumer Flags Central reporting that over the weekend they sold almost five times as many flags as they would normally do. Meanwhile, many other shops have reported that they are sold out.

The national team will face France on Wednesday and will be the first Arab or African team to ever play in a World Cup semi-final following surprise victories over Spain and Portugal in the previous rounds. Their victories in the tournament have been followed by celebratory scenes in numerous European nations such as the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.