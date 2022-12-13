Russia bans the use of foreign words in the Russian language

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 15:41
Russian language - Credit Nito / Shutterstock.com
The bill adopted at the first reading on Tuesday, December 13 makes foreign words inadmissible in Russian language, with the exception of those that do not have commonly used analogues.
The full bill was published in the electronic database of the lower house.
Moscow is looking to protect the Russian language from the creeping usage of foreign words, which it believes has become excessive and a threat to the language. To maintain the usage of words, a list of what is acceptable is to be kept in a regulatory dictionary that citizens will be able to access.
The bill also provides for the improvement of mechanisms that ensure the status of the Russian language as the official state language. The bill also implies the organisation of control over the norms of the modern Russian literary language by officials and citizens.
The authors of the bill believe that its adoption will increase the overall level of literacy of citizens, the correctness of the use of the state language and ensure control over the quality of preparation of a “single corpus” of grammars and dictionaries.
The bill to ban the use of foreign words in the Russian language is the latest move by the Kremlin to rebuild the nation and to shun western influence.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
