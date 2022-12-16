By Lucy Chamberlaine • 16 December 2022 • 13:26

Dinner, dancing and donations at the annual Christmas Children’s charity event at El Oceano. Image: EWN

THERE was dinner, dancing and donations galore to be had last Thursday 15 December, for the Christmas Children’s charity event held annually at the splendid El Oceano Beach Hotel to raise funds for more than 180 vulnerable children across the Costa del Sol.

For just €55, guests at the charity event enjoyed a complementary tipple of bubbly on arrival, a sumptuous three-course meal and cracking live entertainment from Peet Rothwell, Arran Harding and DJ Fuller.

The event was a tremendous success, with ticket sales reaching an astonishing €9000, not to mention money raised from a raffle and a live auction including some very lavish items.

“This is our biggest turn-out yet,” event organiser Theresa Leaver told the Euro Weekly News as an impressive 200 guests filled the beautifully elegant hotel.

Speaking with guests before dinner, the admiration for Theresa was palpable. An inspiration to all for her relentless work helping others, Theresa organised the event following a challenging year in which she, unfortunately, suffered two strokes. However, this did not dampen her giving spirit because, as she said, “I’m a believer that you’ve just got to do it.”

Sherrie Keal, a close friend of Theresa’s, said, “I am so proud of Theresa for organising the event in such a short time, and for it to be the biggest one yet is unbelievable.”

“Theresa is amazing,” guest Lauren Harper-Williams told the EuroWeekly News, “after the year she’s had, for so many people to come together here just speaks volumes about how amazing she is.”

Jordana Palmer of the Oceano Hotel said, “as always, it is so great to see so many people come together for a good cause, especially considering the years we’ve all had. It’s a true accolade to Theresa’s character.”

At 8pm, to the silky notes of Silent Night, the tireless staff guided guests to their festively decorated tables to enjoy a magnificent dinner and live entertainment from guest singer Arran Harding.

In between dancing and desserts, Harding held the live auction, with items including incredible artwork by local artist Jilly Law and a Land Rover driving experience bid on and won by Harding himself. A raffle was also held, with the lucky winners taking home gift baskets bursting with goodies.

“Everyone has just been brilliant,” Theresa said, taking to the stage to a massive round of applause from guests.

“I am blessed to be alive today. No one ever thought I would do this, but I am doing it because why should I not. My situation was temporary, but what we raise money for is their permanent life all the time,”she said.

Euro Weekly News publisher Michel Euesden also took to the stage to thank Theresa for her work, and to encourage guests to keep on giving to such a good cause.

“Theresa has fought so hard in the last two months, but she is kept going by you guys; you are her people. She believes we are the fortunate ones, and she’s right, so dig deeper and show that generous spirit that makes the Costa del Sol so great.”