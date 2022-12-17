Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) to lose ITV centre in February

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 21:44

ITV CLOSURE: Town hall will complain to the Generalitat Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S ITV station must close in February.

The centre in the Los Villenas district opened 25 years ago but will cease testing vehicles’ roadworthiness once the Generalitat hands over to a public-sector company, Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez explained to the Spanish media.

At present 10 employees examine approximately 20,000 of the area’s vehicles each year.

“This will adversely affect residents who will now have to go to Torrevieja, for example,” Perez said.

“It is going to be an odyssey in the summer with heavy traffic and the road still not widened,” he declared.

“Most of the employees are local and they are uncertain about where they will be working. Possibly they will have to relocate to another ITV station outside the Valencian Community,” the mayor said. “As far as I’m concerned, what works shouldn’t be meddled with.”

Perez revealed that he intended to ask the Generalitat president, Ximo Puig to allow the Pilar centre to continue its activities or at least build a new one, as the regional government was planning to do in Guardamar.

Situations like these demonstrated that Pilar de la Horadada continued to be isolated from the rest of the Vega Baja, let alone Alicante, Perez maintained. “Neither does the town enter into the Generalita’s plans for local trains,” he said.

