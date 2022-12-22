By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 20:44

Highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL Commander found dead at home in San Diego, California

Commander Robert Ramirez III, a highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL officer was found dead at his home in San Diego, California at the age of 47.



As reported today, Thursday, December 22, Commander Robert Ramirez III, a highly decorated elite U.S. Navy SEAL officer was found dead in his home last Saturday 17. The 47-year-old had only recently taken charge of SEAL Team 1. Navy officials said yesterday, Wednesday 21 that they do not suspect foul play.

‘Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all’, said Captain David Abernathy. He is the commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1 which looks after all of the San Diego-based SEAL teams.

He added: ‘This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

An investigation into Ramirez’s death has been initiated by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. He was commissioned in 2008 after joining the military in 1996. His gallantry as a member of the armed forces was recognised with a string of military honours.

Ramirez had served in Iraq and Afghanistan and had been awarded three Combat Action Ribbons. Recognition of his valour and acts of heroism were rewarded with two Bronze Star Medals with the Combat ‘V’ device, out of a total of the five he received.

‘This is just a devastating loss. The pain of this loss cuts really deep’, commented Navy medic, Obi Ugochukwu.

‘Many of us were at Bobby’s Change of Command Ceremony and it was such a joyous occasion. I can’t understand this and I am just praying for Anne, the children and the rest of the family. We lost a GREAT HERO and this will hurt for a very long time’, he added.

‘I am devastated. Anne Ramirez and Robert Ramirez III have been my friends since high school and have represented our country through multiple deployments and sacrifices to serve the mission of the USA’, commented Jennifer James, a friend of the Ramirez family. ‘We lost an amazing human on Monday and Anne and Bobby’s story must be told’, she insisted.

Honoring #USNavy Special Operations Commander Robert Ramirez III, died December 19, 2022. The exact cause of death was not released. The San Diego, California, Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation. Honor him so he is not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/LuefTki7FM — Steve Wightman (@stevewightman1) December 22, 2022

