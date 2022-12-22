By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 19:13

Passenger train derails in Hultsfred, Sweden

A passenger train derailed near the town of Herrstopet in Hultsfred municipality in Sweden.

A passenger train derailed near the town of Herrstopet in Hultsfred municipality in Sweden this afternoon, Thursday, December 22. According to the Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet, 18 passengers and two train personnel were injured, but there are no reports of serious injuries.

The incident occurred near Herrstorpet station and emergency services were promptly deployed to the location. A spokesperson for the rescue service’s management operator revealed that several ambulances and crews from the Swedish Transport Agency were dispatched to the scene. Medics are currently examining the injured passengers.

SOS reported receiving the emergency alarm at 18:29 today. First reports claimed that a Krosatag passenger train had derailed and then run into a tree at Herrstopet in Hultsfred municipality, as reported by expressen.se.

Despite the impact with a tree, the train remained in an upright position. Technicians inspecting the train apparently reported the discovery of a small oil leak.

