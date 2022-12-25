Christmas Day gift as average price of electricity in Spain drops through the floor Close
What to do with your Christmas tree after Christmas

By Anna Ellis • 25 December 2022 • 11:15

What to do with your Christmas tree after Christmas. Image: Olesia Bilkei/Shutterstock.com

Real Christmas trees look beautiful and smell beautiful, but then they can become a hassle.

 Disposing of real trees is a pain unless you eat them!

Yes, you can eat your Christmas tree (assuming it’s a spruce, fir, or pine).

Pine trees seem to be the favourite tree to eat by preppers and survivalists. This is largely because white pine is rich in vitamin C. You can get your intake of Christmas tree vitamin C by munching on the tree’s inner bark or brewing tea with its needles.

To make this tea all you really need is to grab a bunch of needles, dice them up as fine as possible and then throw them in some boiling water; the water will soon turn a light yellow colour. And voila! You’ve made tea from your Christmas tree and you’ve lessened your chance of developing scurvy!

A warning: Some Christmas trees are poisonous if eaten like cypress, cedars and yews. And be sure your tree wasn’t sprayed with pesticides and other chemicals and, of course, don’t even think about eating your artificial tree!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

