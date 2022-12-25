What to do with your Christmas tree after Christmas

Disposing of real trees is a pain unless you eat them!

Yes, you can eat your Christmas tree (assuming it’s a spruce, fir, or pine).

Pine trees seem to be the favourite tree to eat by preppers and survivalists. This is largely because white pine is rich in vitamin C. You can get your intake of Christmas tree vitamin C by munching on the tree’s inner bark or brewing tea with its needles.

To make this tea all you really need is to grab a bunch of needles, dice them up as fine as possible and then throw them in some boiling water; the water will soon turn a light yellow colour. And voila! You’ve made tea from your Christmas tree and you’ve lessened your chance of developing scurvy!

A warning: Some Christmas trees are poisonous if eaten like cypress, cedars and yews. And be sure your tree wasn’t sprayed with pesticides and other chemicals and, of course, don’t even think about eating your artificial tree!