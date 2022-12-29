Our View: A Christmas thought

By Marcos • 29 December 2022 • 15:22

THAT’S another year almost over and having come out of two years of sporadic lockdown, no-one knew what it was going to be like.

Slowly but surely, for many, things started to take on a semblance of normality with international travel starting again and businesses (at least those that survived 2020 and 2021) being able to start trading once more.

For many of us, 2022 has been a tough but decent year although having lived through the epidemic which caused so much heartbreak and saw so many deaths, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a total surprise.

Just when it seemed that the world could rebuild, this pointless act by the Russian President knocked so many back and surprised many of us, both for the fantastic support that governments have given to the Ukrainian cause and how individuals and communities have responded to offer assistance to refugees from the conflict.

People are so resilient and the sight of Christmas lights and trees in the Kyiv subway has been an example of how people manage to cope regardless of how bad things may be.

We still have conflicts in Syria and Yemen, but they have been overshadowed by Ukraine, although most of us simply live our lives and just have to be thankful that whilst we may be suffering financially from the backlash of the invasion, we don’t have to fear that we might be blown up in our beds.

So, here’s to a better year to come and a prayer for all of those around the world who are suffering the inhumanity of civil war, invasion or crippling poverty plus, of course, all best wishes to our advertisers and readers.

