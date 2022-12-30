By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 12:38
Ironically Italy’s Culture Minister slams foreign words in the Italian language by using foreign words. Image: Gennaro Sangiuliano/Facebook.
The minister said that using foreign words in the Italian language is ‘radical chic snobbery’ but as one Twitter user said “the irony seems to have been lost on him.”
On Thursday, December 29, The right-wing politician and journalist said: “I believe that a certain abuse of English-speaking terms is a part of a certain snobbery, very radical chic, that comes from the lack of awareness of the global value of Italian culture”.
In Italian, Sangiuliano used the expression: “snobismo, molto radical chic”. Chic, of course, is a French word. Though it can be used in Italian, but a local translation would be “elegante” or even “raffinato”. Radical is an English word used in Italian as “radicale” and snobismo is derived from the English word “snob”.
