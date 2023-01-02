Lottery luck in Benajarafe as €1 million lands in the town

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 13:23

The Euromillions lottery could leave one Benajarafe resident €1 million better off

ONE lucky person in Benajarafe could start the new year in style after it was revealed that a EuroMillions lottery ticket sold in the town won €1 million. The person has not yet come forward to collect the prize but shop owner, Águeda Claros who sold the ticket is hoping to find them.

The winning ticket with the number ‘LFR27526’ was drawn on Friday, December 30 and was quickly verified as having been sold in Benajarafe. The ticket was sold at kiosk 50.490 on the former N-340 motorway by Claros.

Claros, who also runs a tobacconist at the kiosk expressed her joy at being able to deliver a new year’s gift to a local resident, “My job is to make people happy, I don’t want presents, I’m happy”. This isn’t the first time Claros has sold a winning ticket, she has given out at least €3 million in prize money.

Claros added that she hopes the money “reaches someone who needs it and will use it properly, like someone who will spend it on charity”.