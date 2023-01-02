More than 6000 residents sign up for Torrox’s free bus scheme in 2022

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 13:58

The free bus scheme was introduced by Torrox council back in April 2021 to cut emissions in the town

A PIONEERING project in Torrox to promote sustainable urban mobility has had excellent results with more than 6000 residents getting involved this year. A free bus scheme was introduced back in April 2021 and has been popular ever since.

The council announced on Tuesday, December 27 that more than 6000 residents had signed up this year alone.

Environmental sustainability was the aim of the project which was launched nearly two years ago to reduce short journeys in cars by offering a viable alternative. Torrox residents can use the local bus service for free if they are registered on the ‘padrón’ register and apply for a bus card.

Torrox Mayor, Óscar Medina praised the success of the scheme saying, “We have made an important economic decision with this scheme, prioritising our community’s finances while making a difference to the environment”.

Medina encouraged all residents who have not yet got their card to sign up, highlighting that the free buses cover more than 54km2 in the town and along the coast, covering some of the most popular daily destinations.